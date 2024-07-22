Anderson Block Party Shooting Update

Anderson Police have identified seven victims in the shooting spree that took place this last weekend in the 2200 block of Arrow Avenue. They say all seven are all now listed in stable condition. The victims range in ages 18 to 25. That shooting took place at anti-violence block party. No arrests have been made yet, but if you have any information that may be helpful, Detective Cora Garcia at (765) 648-6729. You can also report anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-

TIPS (8477).