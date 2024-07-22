Anderson Block Party Shooting Update

Anderson Police  have identified seven victims in the shooting spree that took place this last weekend in the 2200 block of Arrow Avenue.  They say all seven are all now listed in stable condition. The victims range in ages 18 to 25. That shooting took place at anti-violence block party.  No arrests have been made yet, but if you have any information that may be helpful,  Detective Cora Garcia at (765) 648-6729. You can also report anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-
TIPS (8477).

Previous Post
Delayed Upgrade Of Lapel Water System Discussed
Next Post
Ball State Sign Receives Update

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom