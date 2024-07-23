Ball State Sign Receives Update

There was no graffiti on the sign. Some saw workers cleaning the Ball State sign late last week at the corner of McGalliard and Tillotson, but Greg Fallon, Associate Vice President University Communications and Digital Strategy told us the sign was updated in recent months a follow-up visit from the contractor was likely attempting to better clean the limestone and remove sediment left behind by the old sign.

Former U.S. Senator for Indiana and Ambassador to the Vatican Joe Donnelly will serve as Delegation Chair for Indiana to the Democratic National Convention on August 19th through 22nd in Chicago. Donnelly served as ambassador from 2021 until last week, according to the Indiana Democrat Party.

Starting as soon as today, INDOT plans for day time closures on State Road 38 near Markleville. This is on S.R. 38 between S.R. 109 and S.R. 234 for several pipe replacements. This work will be performed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. This work is expected to be complete by Wednesday, July 31st, weather permitting.

Greg Pence on the Republican running mate with former President Trump: JD Vance…

Teams from across Indiana will test their strength Saturday, August 10th, at the Indianapolis International Airport Postal Hub during the 23rd annual Plane Pull® Challenge to benefit Special Olympics Indiana. Participants will work together to move a Boeing 757 airplane 12 feet – all to support children and adults in Indiana with intellectual disabilities. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. with competition from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.