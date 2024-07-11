City of Muncie Facebook Page Causes Fiasco

This caused a little social media stir yesterday: the post on the City of Muncie page, “As of July 10, 2024, the City of Muncie Facebook page will be used for updates only. Comments can be left on the City of Muncie Communications page, which will be updated and moderated as usual.” It was not immediately clear of the reason, but the moderated comments about the change were mostly unfavorable.

One comment on the new page from what appears to be a City Council Member said, “From what I can see, other than one allowing residents’ the ability to comment, these two pages are sharing the same information. Please share the rationale behind and benefit…”



Truancy is an issue at many schools. From WMUN radio yesterday, newly promoted CEO Chuck Reynolds…

He says wraparound services and conversations with families have helped improve attendance.

The 23rd Annual Cops Cycling for Survivors stopped at City Hall earlier this week. As we reported last week, the near 1,000 miles biked over two weeks raises money for the families of Law Enforcement Officers killed in the line of duty.

Muncie project underway, says Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour…

The behind the scenes word on Muncie’s Storer Estates, from Mayor Ridenour….

From this week on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show.

Monday on a very special edition of Delaware County Today on our WMUN, President Geoffrey Mearns will appear on location at the Ball State Stadium parking lot – see him on Radio, and feel free to ask questions.