Muncie Dedicates $100K To City Connects Program

The city of Muncie is renewing its financial commitment to the initiative, providing $100,000 for each of the next three years. MuncieJournal.com reports the city’s investment will enable the school district to employ family navigators in six of its nine schools. Family navigators assess the strengths and needs of each child, and develop individual plans that allow students to help realize their potential.

Previous Post
City of Muncie Facebook Page Causes Fiasco
Next Post
Posey Acquitted In Third Obstruction Of Justice Trial

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom