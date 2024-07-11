The city of Muncie is renewing its financial commitment to the initiative, providing $100,000 for each of the next three years. MuncieJournal.com reports the city’s investment will enable the school district to employ family navigators in six of its nine schools. Family navigators assess the strengths and needs of each child, and develop individual plans that allow students to help realize their potential.
Muncie Dedicates $100K To City Connects Program
