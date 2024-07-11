NEW: 7/11/24, Muncie Staffer Cleared and Reinstated

Press release from City of Muncie

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 11, 2024

On April 18, the City of Muncie asked for a State Board of Accounts investigation to verify that all money was accounted for after concerns were raised regarding some procedural errors with a City employee. Following standard procedure, the employee was placed on administrative leave.

The City is pleased to report that the State Board of Accounts has confirmed that all money is accounted for. The City is confident that there was no fraud or misuse of funds, and will be reinstating employment. * WMUN Radio News inquired about the name of the employee in question, and the City Communications Director released the name, Dustin Clark.