NEW: 7/11/24, Muncie Staffer Cleared and Reinstated

Press release from City of Muncie

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 11, 2024
On April 18, the City of Muncie asked for a State Board of Accounts investigation to verify that all money was accounted for after concerns were raised regarding some procedural errors with a City employee. Following standard procedure, the employee was placed on administrative leave.
The City is pleased to report that the State Board of Accounts has confirmed that all money is accounted for. The City is confident that there was no fraud or misuse of funds, and will be reinstating employment. * WMUN Radio News inquired about the name of the employee in question, and the City Communications Director released the name, Dustin Clark.

Previous Post
Posey Found Not Guilty (Updated)
Next Post
City of Muncie Facebook Page Causes Fiasco

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom