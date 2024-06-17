Washburn Named To MCS Board Of Trustees

Ball State University President Geoffrey S. Mearns has announced the appointment of Dr. Kathleen Washburn to the Muncie Community Schools (MCS) Board of Trustees. MuncieJournal.com reports Dr. Washburn, an anticoagulation pharmacist in IU Health’s East Central Region, was nominated by Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour. Dr. Washburn’s appointment to the MCS Board runs through June 30, 2026.