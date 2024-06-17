Yorktown Announces First Annual Picnic on the Green

The Yorktown Chamber of Commerce has announced its First Annual Picnic on the Green. Food trucks will be available, as well as local vendors showcasing their goods. There will also be a variety of fun games and other family friendly events. July 18th from Noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Civic Green. More information at www.yorktowninchamber.org.

Cooling centers will be a thing for a while – Madison County EMA Director Jeff Dyer let us know their plan – here’s a list of Cooling Centers in Madison County:

ANDERSON:

Anderson Public Library

111 East 12th Street, Anderson, IN 46016

Monday to Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Available: Seating, water fountain, reading materials, and restrooms

The Eleos Center

601 Meridian St., Anderson, IN 46016

Monday to Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Available: Seating area, water, meals at our soup kitchen

Salvation Army

1615 Meridian St., Anderson, IN 46016

Monday to Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Available: Seating, water, and restrooms

ELWOOD:

Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital

1331 South A Street, Elwood, IN 46036

Open Hours: 24/7

Available: Seating, water, reading materials, and restrooms

Elwood Public Library

1600 Main Street, Elwood, IN 46036

Monday to Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Available: Seating, water fountain, reading materials, and restrooms

FRANKTON:

Frankton Community Library

102 South Church St, Frankton, IN 46044

Monday to Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Available: Seating, water fountain, reading materials, and restrooms

LAPEL:

Lapel Branch Library

610 Main Street, Lapel, IN 46051

Monday to Thursday: 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Available: Seating, water fountain, reading materials, and restrooms

PENDLETON:

Pendleton Community Public Library

595 E. Water St., Pendleton, IN 46064

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday to Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Available: Seating, water fountain, reading materials, and restrooms

SUMMITVILLE:

Ralph E. Hazelbaker Library

1013 West Church St, Summitville, IN 46070

Monday to Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Available: Seating, water fountain, reading materials, and restrooms

What you’re about to hear is a Reporter for Radio Pacis during my recent learning trip to Uganda, answering one of my questions before the event began – from time to time, I saw people wearing sports logos, especially of teams that play football / soccer and he said that seems to give people some hope and togetherness…

Anderson On Tap craft brew event in coming June 29th, and Mark Lasbury said there are Delaware County connections, too…

Dickman Town Center in Anderson is the spot – and tickets are $45 in advance.

Fireworks plans for Muncie – 2 shows, with the bigger one first…

Mayor Ridenour from WMUN last week. If your city or town has plans, email WMUN@woofboom.com to get on our list!

From a Saturday social media post on a school page: Kyle Degler, a beloved English Teacher and football coach at Tipton Middle School passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident earlier in that day. Counselors will be available this week from 8 a.m. to noon at the TMS Media Center.

Recently, a Muncie case of a stolen booze truck – they caught that guy as we reported. Now this: Liquor gone missing from the clubhouse at the Little Falls Minnesota Country Club. They were fixing a lock on a door in early June and discovered that 119 bottles were missing, representing a loss of over $23,000 if it would have been served. The Morrison County Record says this might be the second time since the fall of 2023 when there were booze bewilderments – they previously found a bunch that disappeared, too. The suspected theft remains under investigation of local cops and auditor’s office.