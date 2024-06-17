Two Shot, Four Arrested During Muncie House Party

Four Muncie residents were arrested after two people were shot early Saturday at a gathering on the city’s south side.
According to the Star Press, the victims’ wounds aren’t considered life threatening. The reported hosts of the party in the 1700 block of South Liberty Street — Tyrel James Vance, 19, and Brooklyn Nicole Swearingen, 20 — were each preliminarily charged, along with Trevon T. Embry, 22, and 18 year old Landen T. Pointer.

