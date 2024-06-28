Victoria Spartz on Mainstream Media

For all the disparaging talk about National media and biased reporting, 5th District Congresswoman Victoria Spartz told me yesterday morning where trust is best placed…

From WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show.

First Thursday in Muncie will be delayed a week, to allow Ironman Muncie to be included…

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour from a social media post earlier this week.

A lot of people have gotten a big boost in the assessed value of their property – and therefore an increase in their property tax, and State Senator Scott Alexander explained the procedure to question it…

From WMUN Radio.

July Fourth: These are the leading causes of death during the deadliest holiday of the year – Drunk driving is most common, Speeding ranks second, Fireworks and house fires also feature highly in the ranking. Fire Cash Buyer, a real estate investor, gathered this info.

Colts plan announced this week for training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. $5 parking fee in advance, $10 day on site, and no admission fee except for the Primetime Practices – that’s an extra $5 for 18 and older.

Chasing Sunsets Inc car show for mental health and suicide awareness. Sept. 14 Union School Corporation parking lot. $10 registration spectators free. email chasingsunsetsnonprofit@gmail.com