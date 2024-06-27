Anderson Man Charged In Wife’s Shooting Death

An Anderson man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of his wife.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said 47 year old Jeremy J. Hinson was arrested after police got a report of a man and a woman inside a parked vehicle at the back of Forrestville Cemetery in Summitville. Arriving officers found 47 year old Michela D. Hinson dead in the driver’s seat suffering from five gunshot wounds to the chest.