A judge has appointed members of a recount committee in connection with the Republican primary race for Delaware County Council. That panel will take on the work of again counting the votes and extended the deadline to complete the work to July 28. The Star Press reports at-large Delaware County Council member Ryan Webb initiated a recount in Delaware Circuit Court 3 on May 19 after the results of the primary election on May 7 showed him losing the primary battle by 68 votes.