Ball Brothers Foundation Awards Grants

Ball Brothers Foundation, awarded 33 grants totaling over $4 million in its first funding round of the year. Among the grants are funding for several organizations with long historical ties to the Ball family that are undertaking transformative capital projects. The recipients include Ball State University, Camp Crosley (YMCA of Muncie), and the YWCA Central Indiana.

Woof Boom