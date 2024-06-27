Local Musician Opens Music Space for Children

Local musician Marquise McClendon is running the new Project Paradise in Muncie…

right across from Planet Fitness in Muncie – hear all about it on WMUNmuncie.com.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says more than 3,500 bags of dog treats have been recalled over metal contamination concerns. Barkworthies and Best Bully are among the product names.

Muncie, Indiana based ecoREHAB of Muncie has proudly been selected as part of the 2024 Lowe’s Hometowns program, a five-year, $100 million commitment to rebuild and revitalize community spaces nationwide. WMUN’s Come on Over hosted by Tiara Hicks is having Jason Haney as a guest this Saturday 7:30 a.m. start time!

Ford recalls over 550,000 pickup trucks because transmissions can suddenly downshift to 1st gear.

Snapchill voluntarily recalled products this week that could potentially lead to botulism.

AEP made quick work this week of getting nearly 16,000 customers back with juice – that was the same system that brought midday huge rains to Muncie – but it was far worse earlier in Southwest Michigan and South Bend Elkhart.

Delaware County Council adopts code of conduct, but vote isn’t unanimous. IPR says the vote was 5 to 2.

Muncie Parks and Recreation and 3rd & 11 Inc. with Jamil Smith will have Quarterback and Receiver Football Camp at Ball Corp Park on July 2nd, July 9th & July 16th from 6pm-7pm for Grades 3rd-5th. This camp is FREE for all those who register. Link here: https://form.123formbuilder.com/6687385/quarterback-and-receiver-football-camp

Meet Dale Basham, the way you’ve never before! Monday, he’s the guest on WMUN’s All Kinds of People with Dr. Joe on WMUN Radio – 9:30 a.m. start time each week, and replay afterwards on WMUNmuncie.com.