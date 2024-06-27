Muncie Men Arrested After Pursuit

Indiana State Police have released the names of the adults involved in the Monday pursuit that ended near I-69 and 332. The release said, after they fled on foot, the driver, 19 year old Darrion Rae Shaun Hill of Muncie, Indiana, was arrested and preliminarily charged with: Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Law Enforcement , and Driving While Suspended (Prior). The adult passengers arrested were Adrian Jarell Wright, 24, of Muncie, andMarquese Bell, 28, of Muncie. Further investigation determined that Wright had six active warrants out of Delaware County. During a preliminary search of the vehicle, troopers discovered marijuana, suspected fentanyl pills, and two handguns. A juvenile that was with the three adults was released into the custody of a relative. Various felony and misdemeanor charges are pending, according to State Police.