The city of Anderson has issued an emergency order for Madison Square apartments to be vacated. The Herald Bulletin reports the owner was issued an order to vacate the property last year and that squatters are living in the apartments.
Davis said the owner has hired people to clean up the property and provide security for the apartment complex, but one of the squatters is causing problems for the clean-up crew.
Anderson Orders Apartments To Be Vacated
