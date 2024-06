20 year old Alexander Thomas Eugene Geesy of Anderson, is on trial in Delaware Circuit Court 5, charged with murder and obstruction of justice in the slaying — on July 22, 2022 — of William Randall Coomer Jr. The Star Press reports authorities said Coomer, 38, was fatally shot — in the back — during a confrontation in Sharp Cemetery, along Delaware County Road 500 West north of the Delaware-Henry County line.