Muncie Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Crash

A Muncie woman has died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle collision at Hoyt Avenue and Old Indiana 67. According to the Star Press, 53 year old Amy J. Suding was a passenger in a 2010 Kia Soul — driven by Steven Gonzalez, 31, of Muncie — that collided with a 2012 Toyota Corolla, driven by Ulysses C. Mullis, 21, also of Muncie.