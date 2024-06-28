Man Found Guilty Of Firing Gunshots At Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies

Guilty of attempted murder; that’s the verdict for a man who fired gunshots at Delaware County sheriff’s deputies.
A Delaware Circuit Court 1 jury also found 20 year old Tarron H. Conwell guilty of criminal recklessness, unlawful carrying of a handgun and resisting law enforcement, reports the Star Press, stemming from the incident on the 3600 block of South Mock Avenue in June of last year.

