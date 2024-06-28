Guilty of attempted murder; that’s the verdict for a man who fired gunshots at Delaware County sheriff’s deputies.
A Delaware Circuit Court 1 jury also found 20 year old Tarron H. Conwell guilty of criminal recklessness, unlawful carrying of a handgun and resisting law enforcement, reports the Star Press, stemming from the incident on the 3600 block of South Mock Avenue in June of last year.
Man Found Guilty Of Firing Gunshots At Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies
