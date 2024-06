The 2023 airshow at Anderson Municipal Airport drew an estimated 8,000 people, creating logistical challenges. Traffic inside and outside the airport was gridlocked, making it difficult to enter and exit. Organizers say they’ve added an 11-acre field on the corner of Industrial Drive and Indiana 32 which is expected to hold about 3,000 cars, which they hope will alleviate some of last year’s problems. Hear more on our Woof Boom radio station morning news reports.