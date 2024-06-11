Summer Refresh for Ball State before Fall Semester

Summer classes continue at Ball State, but when the students come back for Fall Semester, what will the campus look like President Geoffrey Mearns…

As World Blood Donor Day approaches on June 14th, the American Red Cross stresses that blood donors are critically needed right now to combat a drastic shortfall in donations over the last several weeks. With busy seasonal activities and weather always present, it’s vital donors make and keep appointments now to fight any challenges that could pose a concern to the blood supply as summer rolls on.

Charged with Armed Trafficking of over 2,000 Fentanyl Pills, Selling 500 while on Bond – Dayten Abram, 22, of Muncie, has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, after pleading guilty. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage—a tiny amount that can fit on the tip of a pencil. Fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl are usually shaped and colored to look like pills sold at pharmacies. For example, fake prescription pills known as “M30s” imitate Oxycodone obtained from a pharmacy, but when sold on the street the pills routinely contain fentanyl. These pills are usually round tablets and often light blue in color, though they may be in different shapes and a rainbow of colors. They often have “M” and “30” imprinted on opposite sides of the pill. Do not take these or any other pills bought on the street – they are routinely fake and poisonous, and you won’t know until it’s too late.

Stephanie Sullivan was named Miss Indiana USA, becoming the first married mother to take the title.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be offering a free Youth Camp between June 24th and 26th. Children ages 10 to 16 with an interest in Law Enforcement will spend time with local officers while learning about their daily experiences. Past camps have included a mock trial and a SWAT demo. Meals are included in this daylong camp. Applications and more information is available on the Henry County Sheriff’s Facebook page until June 14th.

Bring a Blanket or a chair to Minnetrista next weekend for two special outdoor performances by the Hoosier Shakespeare Festival. Saturday, June 22nd will feature a performance of Romeo and Juliet, while Sunday, June 23rd will feature A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The event is free and will take place on the East Lawn at Minnetrista at 7:00 p.m. The event is sponsored in part by the Muncie Public Library and the Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County.