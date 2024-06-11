Convicted Father Fails In Attempt To Be Reclassified As Female

A father convicted in the February 2015 slaying of a Muncie infant failed in a bid to be legally reclassified as a female.

The Star Press reports 31 year old Cory Michael Wallace was convicted of five felony charges stemming from the death of his 4-month-old son, Jensen, in February 2015. Authorities say he set fires in the baby’s bedroom in their family’s Meeker Avenue home in an attempt to cover up the cause of death.