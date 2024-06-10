Muncie Drug Dealer Sentenced

A Muncie drug dealer who flooded the streets with thousands of potentially deadly fentanyl pills will serve 10 years in federal prison. FOX 59 reports 22 year old Dayten Abram pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute, carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and distribution of fentanyl. He was pulled over back in March and police found more than 1,500 fentanyl pills in addition to a loaded handgun and nearly $9,000 in cash.