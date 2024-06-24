Road Projects Continue in Yorktown

Road projects in the Yorktown area – Town Manager Chase Bruton…

Hear the whole interview on WMUNmuncie.com.

It was a crane fire on the back of a flatbed semi that closed Southbound traffic on Interstate 69 Friday afternoon at the 242. Indiana State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan said the a fuel leak made it worse.

Former Colt Shaq Leonard still wants to play. Even after they cut him, he continues to do fundraisers in Indy area, and is hoping to land a new team.

Meet Mike Baur with the new Veritas Academy School in Muncie, starting this school year – today on the 765BusinessJournal.com Radio show hosted by Lathay Peguese. 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. on WMUN – 92.5 FM 1340 AM and on Alexa: Play WMUN.

Marion cops caught the caller from a bomb threat last week at the General Motors (GM) plant. Dog found a package – it was deemed safe.

You may have heard that Ryan Hadley, a tattoo artist and entrepreneur who appeared on season 6 of Ink Master, has died. He was 46 – cancer. What you may not know, is he was from Ft. Wayne, IN.

In case you missed it: Purdue professor Adriana Harmeyer ‘Jeopardy!’ streak ended on Wednesday at Game 16.

Curious about the sounds of the 4-day Summer Symposium Concert Series at Ball State today through Thursday? Visit the Emens tonight through Wednesday, then Thursday night, finish off the week of music at the Brown Family Amphitheater to listen to the U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors. Free ticket link here: https://camp.musicforall.org/concerts/muncie/