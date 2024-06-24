Group Seeks Nominations For Women’s Equity Day Program

The Muncie-Delaware County Coalition of Women’s organizations is once again seeking nominations of local women to honor during the 32nd Annual Women’s Equality Day Program. The Coalition invites nominations of women who have made a significant contribution in the arts, education, religion, business, politics, environment, and social or community service.
Six women will be honored during the program, which will take place at 5 p.m. Aug. 26, 2024 in the Muncie City Hall auditorium.

