Delphi Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

June 21, 2024

Carroll County, IN – An investigation conducted by members of the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has resulted in the arrest of Daniel James Norfleet, 55, of Delphi, Indiana.

The investigation began following a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). After an extensive investigation, detectives gathered sufficient information to obtain a search warrant for Norfleet’s residence. On April 11, 2023, detectives executed the search warrant, leading to the seizure of various items from Norfleet’s home. Forensic examinations of the seized items indicated possession of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM). Following a thorough investigation, the findings were presented to the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office, who applied for and issued an arrest warrant for Norfleet.

Subsequently, detectives obtained and served an additional search warrant along with the arrest warrant on June 20, 2024. Norfleet was safely taken into custody and transported to the Carroll County Jail. The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if further charges are warranted.

Arrested individual and charges that appear on the warrant:

– Daniel James Norfleet, 55, of Delphi

1. Possession of Child Pornography – Level 5 Felony (5 counts)

2. Possession of Child Pornography – Level 6 Felony (4 counts)

The investigation was supported by members of the Indiana State Police Digital Forensic Unit, Indiana State Police Lafayette District, Indiana State Police SWAT North Team, Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office, Boone County CASE, and Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and charges are merely accusations of a crime.

Anyone with information related to internet crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the Indiana ICAC Task Force website: https://www.in.gov/isp/icactf/