Three Arrested after Multi-County Pursuit on I-65

June 21, 2024: Three Indianapolis men were arrested on multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed pursuit that crossed multiple county lines.

Around 5:30 Friday afternoon, Trooper Wyatt Madden attempted to stop a gray 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup truck for speeding on I-65. Trooper Madden clocked the truck at 87mph in a 70mph zone on southbound I-65 near the 14 mile marker. The vehicle pulled to the side of the roadway near the 12 mile marker, however, as Trooper Madden walked toward the truck, the driver quickly sped away.

Trooper Madden gave pursuit and the Chevrolet exited at the Sellersburg exit then quickly re-entered the interstate on the northbound side. The pursuit continued north, often at speeds more than 100mph. As the pursuit continued, troopers and officers from other agencies joined or assisted, attempting to stop the vehicle with Stop Stick tire deflation devices; however, the driver successfully alluded the Stop Sticks on several occasions throughout the chase. Officers observed the driver and the front-seat passenger throwing an unknown substance out the windows of the truck as it fled north. Officers also learned the dealer plates on the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The pursuit continued northbound, passing through both Scott and Jackson Counties on I-65. Approximately five miles south of Columbus, Indiana, the driver crossed the median and began driving northbound on the southbound side before exiting at the Columbus exit. As the Pickup exited the interstate, it stuck a car entering on the southbound on-ramp. The car sustained minor damage and there were no injuries. The Silverado then re-entered the interstate on the northbound side and continued fleeing north.

Near the 81 mile marker, officers successfully deployed Stop Sticks and the pickup came to a stop near the 82 mile marker. Three occupants in the truck were taken into custody without incident and officers learned the Silverado had been reported stolen from Westfield, Indiana in May of 2024.

Following the pursuit, Trooper Madden arrested the three occupants and transported them to the Clark County Jail without further incident. The three men and their charges are listed below:

James Thomas Vinson (Driver), 35, Indianapolis, Indiana:

Resisting Law Enforcement – Level 6 Felony

Vehicle Theft – Level 6 Felony

Habitual Traffic Violator – Level 6 Felony

Criminal Recklessness with a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony

False Informing – B Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – B Misdemeanor

Numerous warrants out of Marion County

Cedrick Anthony Gleaves, 29, Indianapolis, Indiana:

Possession of Marijuana

Carl Fulmore, 23, Indianapolis, Indiana:

Possession of Marijuana.

These are preliminary charges and may change as the investigation continues.