After Pendleton’s June Jamboree (June 4 – 8th) John Lord, Pendleton Kiwanis President. posted that the final number of the famous K Burgers sold was 10,020. That was not a record, BUT the 3,400 sold on Thursday night was a record for one night, according to his post.From those proceeds, checks for $420 will be sent to the Shriners Hospital, Riley Hospital for Children, and the Pendleton Hts. Student radio station WEEM.