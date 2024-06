Community Hospital Anderson says their Bike Safety Day is Thursday, June 20th from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Geater Center, 1611 Chase St., Anderson. Some free bike helmets, will be available through the Hospital Foundation. There will be activities and snacks and two new bicycles will be given away during a free drawing. The event is a collaboration between Community Hospital Anderson, the Anderson Parks Department and others.