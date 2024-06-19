Ball State Coach Helps Lead USA Volleyball Team to Victory

Yesterday BSU Men’s Volleyball Head Coach Donan Cruz Just got back from Mexico with the Under 21 National Team. Cruz served as an assistant coach. He brought home gold and qualified for the world championships! The team beat Canada in 3 sets on Sunday. The team now qualifies for the Norceca Championship, similar to the conference for team USA in order to get to the World Championships.

Ball State University is closed today, but nothing’s wrong – it’s a Federal holiday: Juneteenth. No mail delivery today either. Check ahead for appointments, and some banking locations will likely observe the day, too.

What’s open, and what’s closed today for Juneteenth? WLBC’s reporter Peter Killeen….

FEMA heat help: Use awnings or curtains to keep the heat out, and check the weather stripping on doors and windows to keep the cool air in. Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

NEVER leave people or pets in a parked car. Consider pet safety. If they are outside, make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Asphalt and dark pavement can be very hot to your pet’s feet.

Certain populations—like small children, outdoor workers and older adults—may be especially vulnerable, extreme heat can affect us all. Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Indiana State Police began replacing Dodge Chargers with Dodge Durangos. Of the 219 Durangos in service, 39 Durangos have experienced mechanical failures because of faulty oil coolers. Police say if this trend continues, they expect 40 more to fail, totaling around $3.9 million in unusable equipment.

Before Micah Beckwith won the Republican Lieutenant Governor nomination at the Indiana GOP Convention this weekend, former President Trump endorsed Julie McGuire. You might see that as a rejection by the GOP of what Trump thinks. Beckwith doesn’t see his nomination that way. He says that him being nominated is a sign that good people in Indiana are ready to move away from the establishment and get the state back going in the right direction.

Muncie Democrat Sue Errington was asked yesterday on WMUN news Radio what problems she sees with Beckwith…

Though it doesn’t feel like Christmas, the date is set for the Muncie Community Sing – December 8th at the North Walnut Street Fieldhouse. By the way, it typically happens on “the first Sunday in December,” and no reason immediately given as to why it’s not December 1st.

Congressman Greg Pence was in Normandy, France for the D-Day event, and explained when the medal of honor was presented to several of the 90 year old veterans…

Many probation officers were recognized by Chief Justice Loretta Rush recently for their commitment to the profession of probation and their long-time service at the annual justice services conference. Jason Huxhold of Randolph County and Jennifer Swindell from Hamilton County were honored for 25 years of services.