Project Paradise was first established in 2024, with the mission to reduce violence and improve wellness among at-risk youth and young adults in Muncie, providing free access to musical education, studio recording, music engineering, photography, videography, and art classes. The public is invited at 1 pm on Thursday, June 20th, for a ribbon cutting ceremony and a tour of the new facility, which is located at 1310 E McGalliard Road.
Project Paradise Ribbon Cutting Thursday
Previous Post
Ball State Coach Helps Lead USA Volleyball Team to Victory
Next Post
Judge Finds Muncie Man Guilty In Teen’s OD Death