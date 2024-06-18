An Anderson woman was arrested after dealing drugs that resulted in death, according to court documents. 47 year old
Jamie Frances Pisano is charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death related to an incident on the 200 block of Tamara Lane in Pendleton, where police went on a report of a double overdose of two individuals on Sept. 18, 2023.
Anderson Woman Charged In Drug Death
