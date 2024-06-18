Anderson Woman Charged In Drug Death

An Anderson woman was arrested after dealing drugs that resulted in death, according to court documents. 47 year old
Jamie Frances Pisano is charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death related to an incident on the 200 block of Tamara Lane in Pendleton, where police went on a report of a double overdose of two individuals on Sept. 18, 2023.

