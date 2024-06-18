Muncie Teen Mom Facing Criminal Charges As Adult In Torment Case

A 17-year-old Muncie mother accused of tormenting her child will face criminal charges as an adult. The Star Press reports
Nadeza Shreve — who will observe her 18th birthday in September — will be charged with attempted aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and neglect of a dependent, for an incident that happened with her 2 year old daughter back in April.

