A Henry County man is accused of striking a pedestrian while driving drunk and then fleeing from the scene.19 year old
Justin Charles Swinehart of Spiceland, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated and illegal consumption of alcohol. Police say he was placed under arrest as he was returning to the scene at the direction of his father.
Henry County Teen Charged In Pedestrian Accident
A Henry County man is accused of striking a pedestrian while driving drunk and then fleeing from the scene.19 year old