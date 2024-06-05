Muncie Man Charged With Weapons Count

A gun-related felony charge faces a Muncie man. 49 year old Sonny J. Kennedy S is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after city police received a report May 23 of a “possible burglary in progress” at a mobile home along South Drive in Burlington Mobile Home Park. Authorities say Kennedy was found near the scene in a Chevrolet Astro van. A .32-caliber handgun — which had earlier been reported stolen in Winston-Salem, North Carolina — was recovered from that vehicle.