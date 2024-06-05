Eaton Man Faces Gun, Drug Counts In Randolph County

A Delaware County man faces drug and firearm-related charges in Randolph County. According to the Star Press, 54 year old
Robert L. Brumett Jr of Eaton, was charged with dealing in meth, possession of meth and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Randolph County sheriff’s deputies on June 1 found a loaded 9 mm handgun — and approximately 300 grams of meth — in a mobile home, along Randolph County Road 900 North where a friend was allowing Brumett to stay.

