Two Teens Injured In Anderson Shooting

No arrests in a shooting incident at an Anderson home early Tuesday that left two teenagers injured. It happened on the 1900 block of W 18th Street. A 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male, were shot by gunfire from the street.

The two teens were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are reported to be in stable condition. No arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, please contact Detective

Travis Thompson at (765) 648-6723. You can also report an anonymous tip to Crime

Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).