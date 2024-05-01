Water Mains Relocation In Anderson

The Board of Public Works in Anderson has approved the notice to proceed for the relocation of four watermains in Athletic and Edgewater Parks. The Herald Bulletin reports there are three water lines that run through Edgewater Park and one through Athletic Park. The notice to proceed indicates the Edgewater Park work has a substantial completion date of Oct. 10, 2024. The Athletic Park work has a completion date of March 29, 2025.

Previous Post
Muncie Resident Charged In Man’s OD Death
Next Post
County Prosecutor Looking At Muncie Crash During Police Pursuit

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom