The Board of Public Works in Anderson has approved the notice to proceed for the relocation of four watermains in Athletic and Edgewater Parks. The Herald Bulletin reports there are three water lines that run through Edgewater Park and one through Athletic Park. The notice to proceed indicates the Edgewater Park work has a substantial completion date of Oct. 10, 2024. The Athletic Park work has a completion date of March 29, 2025.
Water Mains Relocation In Anderson
Previous Post
Muncie Resident Charged In Man’s OD Death
Next Post
County Prosecutor Looking At Muncie Crash During Police Pursuit