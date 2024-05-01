County Prosecutor Looking At Muncie Crash During Police Pursuit

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman says he’s not ruling out filing charges against a Henry County sheriff’s deputy involved in a recent chase that ended with a fatal crash in Muncie. On April 18, a car driven by Muncie resident Zacrey Kane Antrim, 28, was being pursued by the Henry County deputy when it collided with another vehicle at McGalliard Road and Tillotson Avenue. A passenger in Antrim’s car — Nicholas Wayne Woolum, 25 also of Muncie — was killed in the crash.On Tuesday, Hoffman said he would “absolutely” look into whether Tanner Strelecky, the Henry County deputy who pursued Antrim into Delaware County and then through Muncie, “broke any criminal laws.”

Previous Post
Water Mains Relocation In Anderson

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom