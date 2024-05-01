Muncie Resident Charged In Man’s OD Death

A Muncie man is accused of providing a co-worker with a fentanyl pill that led to his fatal overdose. 35 year old Wesley Lee Townsend is charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death and conspiracy to commit dealing in a narcotic drug. The overdose victim — a 25-year-old Anderson man — was found partially submerged in a hot tub at his home on Sept. 16, reports the Star Press. Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. Forensic tests showed the victim had fentanyl and cocaine in his system at the time of his death