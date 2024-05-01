Two Men Charged In Stabbing

Two Muncie residents were arrested Tuesday night after a third man was determined to have been stabbed about 15 times.
According to the Star Press, 48 year old Johan Jose Gomez-Vasquez, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. 54 year old Miguel Rodriguez-Vasquez, is preliminarily charged with aiding, inducing or causing attempted murder.

