Utility Worker Killed In Trench Collapse

A state agency will investigate what caused a trench to collapse, killing an Elwood man Monday. The Herald Bulletin reports utility worker 21 year old Shawn Young died as a result of the construction accident in the 14600 block of Umber Avenue, Noblesville. The Noblesville Fire Department responded to the scene and found Young buried up to his shoulders and unresponsive.

