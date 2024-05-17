A state agency will investigate what caused a trench to collapse, killing an Elwood man Monday. The Herald Bulletin reports utility worker 21 year old Shawn Young died as a result of the construction accident in the 14600 block of Umber Avenue, Noblesville. The Noblesville Fire Department responded to the scene and found Young buried up to his shoulders and unresponsive.
Utility Worker Killed In Trench Collapse
Previous Post
Muncie Teen Charged With Selling Fentanyl To Undercover Officers
Next Post
Driver Seriously Injured After Crash Into Sulphur Springs Building