A Muncie teenager has been accused of repeatedly selling fentanyl pills to agents for the Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force. 18 year old Antron D’Shaun Young is charged with dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing in cocaine, dealing in marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a controlled substance, reports the Star Press. This week authorities executed a search warrant Young’s home. in the 600 block of West Ninth Street.