Local Father and Son Publish Children’s Book

Local father and son duo Thomas and Christopher Peek are now published authors. Their debut children’s book, ‘Capy & Pug Pug’ is a heartwarming journey of friendship and adventure through New York City. Thomas and Christopher are set to have their first public signing on May 25th at Ink Drinkers Anonymous in Downtown Muncie from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. The book is also available on Amazon.com

The U.S. District Court trial of a former New Castle police officer charged with battering arrestees has been rescheduled for September. In July 2022, Aaron Jason Strong, now 46, was indicted by a federal court grand jury on three counts of “deprivation (of civil rights) under color of law” and a single count of witness tampering. Federal prosecutors allege Strong physically abused three arrestees. He is accused of using an expandable baton to strike one man in the head, jaws, arms and back more than 20 times in 2019. In 2017, he is accused of shooting another arrestee in the head at close range with a bean bag shotgun and kicking yet another man in the head.

If drinking a beer at the Indy 500 sounds like your ideal Sunday, you may want to know that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has a new craft beer partnership. Atwater Brewery has been named as the official craft beer of the IMS. The company is based in Detroit, Michigan. Thanks to this partnership, you can drink the new Road Rally IPA (India pale ale) this year. The IPA is described as a “golden-hued brew…with a light malt backbone.”

Indiana State Police District Commander, Lieutenant Michael O’Rourke, recently announced the recipient of the 2023 Indiana State Police Pendleton District Trooper of the Year Award. The honor is bestowed upon the district trooper who best exemplifies the department’s high standards and expectations as they relate to the mission of the department. The 2023 Pendleton District Trooper of the Year is Master Trooper Chris Noone.

A community baby shower will take place at Ross Community Center on May 31st from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The program is sponsored by the Indiana Department of Health.

An IMPD officer fired his gun and killed someone Wednesday afternoon on Indy’s northwest side. IMPD Chief Chris Bailey says the bodycam video shows the officer telling the man to stop, but instead there was an exchange of gunfire. Bailey says the suspect is dead and the officer is on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in situations like this. Another person was also shot and taken to a hospital.

The Industry Neighborhood will be having a neighborhood cookout on Monday, May 20th at 6:00 p.m. The event will be hosted by Urban Light Community Development. The food will be free and a number of community resource agencies will have booths.

Mitchell Early Childhood and Family Center has announced the launch of their enriching preschool programs for ages 3, 4, and 5. Rooted in the esteemed Reggio Emilia philosophy, their curriculum blends traditional preschool structure with cutting-edge teaching methods to ignite a passion for learning in every child. Scholarships are available for families who qualify for financial assistance. For more information, visit www.muncieymca.org/prek.

The Court of Appeals of Indiana’s award-winning civics education outreach program, Appeals on Wheels, is coming to Grant County on May 21st, 2024 at 11:00 AM. The program will take place at Mississinewa High School in Gas City. A panel of judges will hear live, in-person arguments in Weekly v. State. The event is open to the public and the audience will have a chance to ask the judges questions about the judiciary following the argument; however, they will not be able to speak about the specific case.

A Hartford City man convicted of kidnapping — resulting in bodily injury — has been sentenced to six years in prison. 32-year-old Anthoni C. Thornburgh pleaded guilty to the Level 5 felony. He was sentenced in recent days by Blackford Circuit Court Judge Brian Bade. Thornburgh was originally charged with rape, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison. That count was no longer pending, and a plea agreement called for dismissal of four other charges — criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, possession of meth, theft and possession of marijuana according to The Star Press.

Dr. Jeff Spanke, associate professor of English and director of the English education program at Ball State University, was selected as one of four recipients nationwide for the esteemed Fulbright Roving Scholar of American Studies Fellowship. The Fulbright Program strives to promote dialogue and collaboration between nations through immersive cultural experiences. Recipients of the Fulbright Roving Scholar Fellowship have the unique opportunity to travel to Norway—the only country in the world offering this specific program. Dr. Spanke will spend 11 months in the Scandinavian country during the 2024-25 academic year.

Muncie Public library is serving as a drop off site for Heart of Indiana United way’s diaper drive. You can stop by any library branch to donate diapers & wipes. 1 in 2 families cannot afford enough diapers to keep their child clean, dry and healthy, so your donations are appreciated.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana recognized more than 75 members of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies at its Law Enforcement Awards ceremony at the Indiana War Memorial & Museum in downtown Indianapolis. The ceremony, held during National Police Week, honored law enforcement professionals who have gone above and beyond their duties to safeguard Indiana communities in cases that concluded in 2023.

The Indiana Fever’s season-opening road game Tuesday night against the Connecticut Sun—marking Cailtin Clark’s regular-season professional debut—was the most-watched WNBA game on ESPN platforms of all time, the Fever announced Wednesday. The game drew an average of 2.1 million viewers across ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+.

Taylor University is putting on their largest fundraising effort in its 178-year history. It’s also one of the largest fundraising initiatives ever for a Christian college. So far the school has raised $275 million of their $500 million goal. The school also announced the largest scholarship initiative effort in the history of a private institution in the state of Indiana.

Fox 59 reports a SWAT team raid on an alleged drug dealer’s home in Muncie led to police uncovering a large amount of fentanyl — a drug that can kill with only a single pill. 18-year-old Antron Young, was arrested on Tuesday after a two-month drug dealing investigation led to a SWAT team raiding his home. Young has a history of drug charges despite being only 18. Court records show Young has been charged with possession and/or dealing of a narcotic drug four times since March 2022. If charged and convicted of dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony, Young could face between 10 and 30 years in prison.

Governor Eric Holcomb has declared May 18th as Kids to Parks Day in Indiana and signed an official proclamation, which acknowledges the important initiative to “encourage kids and empower families to get outdoors and visit parks.” The day is a chance for children to learn about park stewardship, outdoor recreation, and natural and cultural history. It also helps foster appreciation for public lands.

A new Indiana law will provide relief to parents and child care workers. State Representative Sue Errington says Senate Enrolled Act 2 will take effect this summer and will assist low-income households in accessing safe and affordable child care. The law provides that full-time child care workers and trainees will automatically qualify for financial assistance to cover child care costs for their children. Errington says The number of Indiana providers is exceptionally low given the amount of children who need care. She says it is crucial that we support those who take on this difficult profession.

IBJ.com reports five years after Amazon.com Inc. raised wages to $15 an hour, half of warehouse workers surveyed by researchers say they struggle to afford enough food or a place to live. In the national study, published Wednesday by the University of Illinois Chicago’s Center for Urban Economic Development, 53% of respondents reported that they’d experienced one or more forms of food insecurity in the prior three months and 48% experienced housing insecurity.