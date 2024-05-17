Anderson Police Seek Your Assistance

On April 27th, a child was struck by an off-road motorbike while walking along the trail system at Anderson’s Shadyside Park. The child suffered a fractured leg and was treated at a local Anderson hospital. Investigators say a group of four motorbikes, were illegally and recklessly driving along the trail system when the child was struck. The driver involved fled the scene, and now Anderson Police are asking you to call their Detective Division of you have any information related to that incident. Call them at (765) 648-6754. You can also report an anonymous tip to

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477)