The driver of a sport utility vehicle was critically injured Thursday when he crashed into a building in Sulphur Springs. The Star Press reports the crash was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. at 102 W. Main St. in Sulphur Springs, about 10 miles south of Muncie. The driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie and was later transferred by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis medical facility.