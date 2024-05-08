$8.8 Million in Opioid Settlement Money coming to Indiana

If you or someone know has been affected by opioid addiction, then you might be happy with something Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita did this week. He says he’s now able to send more than $8.8 million in opioid settlement money to cities, towns, and counties across the state. Another round of settlements is supposed to happen later this year. This round of distributions includes a one-time payment representing communities’ share of a settlement with Publicis Health to resolve investigations into the global marketing and communications firm’s role in the prescription opioid crisis. Investigators say Publicis helped Purdue Pharma and other opioid manufacturers market and sell opioids.

The legal team for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen want the May evidence and statement suppression hearings postponed. In a motion of continuance filed Friday, attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi claim they’re still not finished deposing Dr. Monica Wala, a psychologist who apparently spoke with Allen during his stay at the Westville Correctional Facility. The defense says Dr. Wala has not answered any questions during her deposition, and that any statements she provides could prove vital in the hearings to determine what evidence is admissible in court.

If you are anxiously awaiting “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” consider heading to the Indianapolis Zoo to see a… slightly slower race.The Zoopolis 500 will kick off Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in the zoo’s Bicentennial Pavilion. There, you can experience the “Greatest Spectacle in Tortoise Racing,” where radiated tortoises will race toward fresh fruit. You can also meet 500 Festival Princesses, drink chocolate milk, see racers Tony Kanaan and Alexander Rossi act as grand marshals, and more. Zoopolis 500 “analysis” will start at 11:15 a.m., with tortoises beginning their race at 11:30 a.m. Once the race ends, you will be able to meet the winner and learn more about tortoises and their care. The Zoopolis 500 is included with general admission. Get tickets at IndianapolisZoo.com.

Representative Sue Errington says Senate Enrolled Act 2, which will begin to take effect this summer will assist low-income households in accessing safe and affordable child care. The law provides that full-time child care workers and trainees will automatically qualify for financial assistance to cover child care costs for their children. Alternatively, child care employees can enroll their four-year-old into a pre-K program. Additionally, this law will assist Hoosiers in rural communities by executing a pilot program supervised by the Family and Social Services Administration. The law requires the establishment of at least three micro facilities in areas facing a child care shortage.The micro facilities are slated to serve between three and 30 children.

The Indiana Fever performed substantially better during their rematch against the New York Liberty on Saturday afternoon, but still fell 91-80 to bring the season to a 0-3 record. Caitlin Clark had 22 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds—making it her best game to date with the Fever. Thursday night the Fever fell to the New York Liberty by a whopping 102-66.

A person was killed in a crash involving a semi on Interstate 69 in Pendleton early Sunday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to the deadly crash near Exit 214 to Lapel and Fortville. According to INDOT, at least one person was killed in the crash that involved a semi. INDOT said all southbound lanes of I-69 were closed and traffic was being diverted onto State Road 38.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting near Monument Circle that left one person injured. WTHR reports Just after 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of N. Pennsylvania Street & E. Washington Street. When officers arrived they found one person who was shot. The victim was reported to be awake and breathing and in stable condition. No further information was released by police.

Those looking to visit the soon to open Larry Bird Museum in Terre Haute during their grand opening can now make a reservation to do so. FOX 59 reports The Larry Bird Museum website has officially launched. The site includes multiple brightly colored pictures of displays in the museum as well as an “about” page that describes why the museum was built and the history of Larry Bird’s career. The museum’s grand opening will be held on Friday, May 31st. For more information and to make a reservation, visit larrybirdmuseum.com.

This summer, Ivy Tech Muncie-Henry County will be offering an 8-week in-person blended human services course that leads to becoming a certified Community Health Worker. This certification is credentialed by the Indiana Community Health Workers Association, and anyone can sign up for the HUMS 162 course, including new and current students. Classes begin June 3rd, 2024.

The Herald Bulletin reports under a new state law, teachers in grades K through 5th will be required to complete 80 hours of literacy training by July 1, 2027, in order to renew their licenses. The new mandate has upset teachers and school officials throughout Indiana, including some locally. Amy Bair, an Alexandria school board member says the new requirements would add to teachers’ already-increasing workloads. The state, she says, is “not listening” to teachers and school officials.

There’s an upcoming special event at the Daleville Town Hall Park. Teen Night Luau at the Splash pad will take place on Saturday, June 1st from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The chaperoned event will feature music, prizes and games and teens must be in grades 6 through 12. Home schooled students are welcome. Parents can drop their teens off or stay during the event.

IndyStar reports a Yorktown volleyball star is on life support. 17-year-old Charlotte Vinson was life-lined to Riley Children’s Hospital and placed on life support Wednesday after she went septic and her organs began shutting down, according to a tweet Thursday afternoon from Yorktown eighth-grade volleyball coach Jess Paul. An update from the Yorktown volleyball account Friday morning indicated Vinson had made “significant progress” overnight, then a few hours later, the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association shared Vinson had been upgraded to stable condition.

A New Castle teenager has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for his role in a 2023 homicide. 16-year-old Adrian James Dukes was sentenced Friday after pleaded guilty to unlawful transfer of a handgun used to commit murder, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison. The Star Press reports Dukes had been accused of providing a co-defendant — who was 13 years old at the time — with a handgun used to fatally shoot 47-year-old Ernest Thornsberry Jr. as he walked down a New Castle street. The younger teen was charged with murder. His trial is set to begin on August 19th.

Police in Hamilton County are investigating after five people were hurt in a crash Friday afternoon. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says four cars were involved in a crash near State Road 38 and Springmill Road. As a result, two people were flown to the hospital with serious injuries, one of whom was a minor. Three others were taken to the hospital by ambulance. At this time, officers think a truck was heading east when it rear-ended a car. The truck then likely crossed the center lines and hit a westbound vehicle head-on. The fourth car involved was hit by “flying debris” from the initial rear-ending incident.

Hundreds attended the Delaware County Special Needs prom at the Horizon Convention Center Saturday night. It was the 10th anniversary of the event. Their first prom had 1 school and about 60 in attendance. Last year’s prom had 800+ in attendance from all over Indiana.

National Trails Day is Saturday, June 1st. At the Craddock Wetlands Nature Preserve there will be a Learning on the Trail Weed Wrangle Hosted by the Delaware County Invasive Plant Project. From 9:00 a.m. until noon, groups can walk the multi-use ADA trail through the 27-acre property and learn about native and invasive plant species. Attendees during the free event and will receive have hands-on training.

Dabney Coleman, the character actor who specialized in smarmy villains like the chauvinist boss in the movie “9 to 5” and the nasty TV director in “Tootsie,” has died. He was 92. Coleman died Thursday at his home in Santa Monica, his daughter, Quincy Coleman, said in a statement to The Associated Press. She said he “took his last earthly breath peacefully and exquisitely.” Coleman won a Golden Globe for “The Slap Maxwell Story” and an Emmy Award for best supporting actor in Peter Levin’s 1987 small screen legal drama “Sworn to Silence.” Some of his recent credits include “Ray Donovan” and a recurring role on “Boardwalk Empire,” for which he won two Screen Actors Guild Awards.