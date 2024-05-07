Two Named To Ball Foundation Board

Two community leaders, Mark Hardwick of First Merchants Corporation and James Williams of DeFur Voran, were recently elected to the George and Frances Ball Foundation’s Board of Directors. The GFBF Board oversees the Foundation’s annual grantmaking, as well as provides guidance and leadership for its Cradle to Career Muncie initiative. Hardwick and Williams were added to the Board with this in mind, bringing with them a breadth of knowledge and experience in specific, local industry needs, as well as public, early, and higher education.

