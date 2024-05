A scavenger hunt is coming soon, and cash isn’t the only prize in store…it will also provide participants with a new insight into the developing downtown Anderson, says organizer Darla Sallee. She likened the event to the TV reality show “The Great Race”. The “Love Your City” Scavenger Hunt, will take place, rain or shine, May 19th for teams of five. More details and registration are available at EventBright…the link is https://tinyurl.com/25dj3kf6