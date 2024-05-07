Voting in Tuesday’s primary elections is underway in Delaware County. The Star Press reports Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler reported only one problem with local voting in the early going — a “personnel glitch” delayed the start of voting by about 45 minutes at a polling site, for precincts 87 and 95, at New Life Presbyterian Church, 8000 W. River Road.
Primary Voting In Delaware County
