Primary Voting In Delaware County

Voting in Tuesday’s primary elections is underway in Delaware County. The Star Press reports Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler reported only one problem with local voting in the early going — a “personnel glitch” delayed the start of voting by about 45 minutes at a polling site, for precincts 87 and 95, at New Life Presbyterian Church, 8000 W. River Road.

Previous Post
Two Named To Ball Foundation Board
Next Post
Muncie City Employee Placed On Administrative Leave

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom