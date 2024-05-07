Muncie City Employee Placed On Administrative Leave

A Muncie city employee has been placed on administrative leave pending completion of an investigation by Indiana State Police and the State Board of Accounts. The Star Press reports city officials on April 19 received a report “indicating possible irregularities in the application of the city’s standard operating procedures and ethics guidelines.” On April 19, the mayor requested an “independent investigation” by ISP and the State Board of Accounts, and placed the employee on administrative leave with pay.

